Hvala Vam svima na vožnji i na adrenalinu

Photo: Darius Fran

Photo: Darius Fran

Dear Peter:

When I think of e-novine, this photo comes in mind. And here is a little text I wrote with it.

Uradio si i uradili ste THE THING. Svi mi stojimo na vrhu brijega svaki dan, a ispred je strmina i Veliko Nepoznato. Treba imati petlju, treba imati muda za otisnuti se.

Hvala Vam svima na voznji i na adrenalinu. A to sto smo malo mokri, who the fuck cares.

Puno pozdrava svima u e-redakciji.

Vas,

Darius Fran

A Man and His Thing



There is nobody around - no family members, no buddies, no girls, no teachers. Nobody who needs to be impressed. It is only you and THE THING that you need to do. Why? Just for the hack of it. Just to see that you can. So, you go down and hope that you will stop before the edge of the pier. And if you do, all good and dandy - you did it. And if you don't, almost the same thing, only a bit more wet - you tried it, you did your best. You had a courage to take a chance. When was the last time that you, reader, did something like this? Or, at least, thought of doing it?